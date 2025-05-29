Almost Every Call Of Duty Game Is On Sale Right Now On Steam

The Activision Publisher Sale 2025 is happening now on Steam and ends on June 6. It includes some Crash Bandicoot and Spyro games as well as some older Activision-published PC games. But the big news for many is that nearly every Call of Duty game can be bought at a nice discount during the sale.

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign

Wow, there are a lot of Call of Duty games, huh? Like, I knew that already going into this post. I’ve played most of them. But writing down a full list of all the games on sale on Steam really reminded me that this series is massive. It also reminded me of the weird fact that Call of Duty 3 never got a PC port. I liked CoD3 back in the day, and it’s a shame that this forgotten WW2 shooter is stuck on Xbox 360 and PS3. As a result, it’s also not on sale on Steam. Weirdly, Black Ops 4 is also not on Steam and so isn’t on sale. But besides those two anomalies, every other main entry in the juggernaut franchise—and most of the DLC for these games, too—is on sale on Steam.

Advertisement

Here’s the list of all the CoD games currently marked down on Valve’s storefront.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $39 ($70)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) - $35 ($70)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) - $28 ($70)

Call of Duty: Vanguard - $24 ($60)

Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty: WWII - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty: Ghosts - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $20 ($60)

Call of Duty: Black Ops - $20 ($40)

Black Ops - $20 ($40) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $15 ($20)

Call of Duty: World at War - $15 ($20)

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - $10 ($20)

Call of Duty 2 - $15 ($20)

Call of Duty - $10 ($20)

See, told you there were a lot of games when you listed them all out.

.

