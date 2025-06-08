Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Here's The Xbox ROG Ally PC Gaming Handheld: 'An Xbox You Can Hold In Your Hands'

The new portable console will be a Game Pass juggernaut

Ethan Gach
Image for article titled Here&#39;s The Xbox ROG Ally PC Gaming Handheld: &#39;An Xbox You Can Hold In Your Hands&#39;
Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

Microsoft officially revealed its newest hardware, an Xbox-branded version of Asus’ next ROG Ally PC gaming handhelds. The new devices has Xbox controller-like fins on the sides and blue and green rings around the analog sticks. There’s an Xbox home button and Microsoft is promising players the most seamless “Xbox anywhere” experience yet, though we didn’t get a price or rerelease date.

There are two tyopes. The ROG Xbox Ally is the base model while the Xbox ROG Ally X will have beefier specs. The devices will aggregate players’ existing Xbox and Windows gaming libraries together, and for the launch Microsoft is helping to get Roblox playable on the device. The handhelds support remote play and cloud gaming as well. Here’s the trailer:

And here are the specs:

Spec sheet shows what the Xbox Ally is capable of.
Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku
Microsoft went into more detail on some of the features that set the Xbox ROG Ally apart from Asus’ base models on its blog:

  • Xbox button: With a dedicated Xbox button, players have access to chat, apps, and settings through an enhanced Game Bar overlay, allowing you to quickly switch between running apps and games.
  • Contoured grips: Created with player comfort in mind, and using the same design principles as Xbox Wireless Controllers, the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X feature contoured handgrips to accommodate a wider range of hand sizes.
  • Accessibility features: Game Bar and the Xbox app have also been optimized for handheld use, bringing along familiar accessibility features from Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, with much more to come in future.
The Xbox ROG Ally leaked via regulatory documents earlier this year, and recent reporting by Windows Central claims Microsoft’s plans for an Xbox handheld built in-house have been sidelined for the time being. Could this be the start of Microsoft leaning entirely on third-parties for licensing Xbox gaming hardware?

.