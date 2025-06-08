Persona 4 Remake Announces Itself With Laughably Short Trailer

During today’s Xbox Summer Game Fest event, the long-rumored remake of Persona 4 was finally announced... but that’s about all we got from the ridiculously short teaser revealing the upcoming remake.

Here’s the trailer for Persona 4 Revival, which doesn’t have a release date:

In the extremely (incredibly) brief teaser released by Atlus during the event, we saw a few seconds of gameplay, got a name for the remake, and a list of platforms that the remake of the beloved JRPG will be available on in the future.

Persona 4 Revival has been rumored for years now, with leakers and insiders hinting at the game’s existence. And then on May 28, Persona 4 voice actor Yuri Lowenthal posted on BlueSky—in response to fans asking him about the then-rumored remake and his return—saying that he wasn’t coming back despite possibly begging Atlus to return.

“And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake,” posted Lowenthal, who also voices Spider-Man in the Insomniac games on PS4/PS5. “I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back.”

This was a big hint that the remake was happening. And now, courtesy of Summer Game Fest, we finally got a teaser. There’s not really much to it, but I suspect fans of the original Persona 4 and the franchise as a whole will be digging into every frame to see what they can uncover.

Persona 4 Revival arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in the future. No Switch 2 port was announced. Which is odd, but hey, maybe things will change between now and whenever the remake finally arrives.

