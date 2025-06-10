Ironheart's New Trailer Delivers A Couple Cool Surprises
28 Movie Tie-In Popcorn Buckets We Love (And Hate)

Commentary

From Dune to Fantastic Four, these popcorn buckets are regrettably just the tip of this weird-as-hell iceberg

Star Wars
By
Moises Taveras
 and Zack Zwiezen
A collage of various tie-in popcorn buckets, including Dune, Saw X, Barbie, Ghostbusters, Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Wars.
Image: AMC Theatres / Cinemark / Kotaku

As it turns out, the Dune: Part Two sandworm-shaped monstrosity that AMC passed off as a popcorn bucket wasn’t the only one of its kind. In fact, since 2019, AMC has apparently made a killing selling all kinds of collectible tie-in buckets for the year’s biggest blockbusters, from Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker to Taylor Swift: Eras Tour. This year, they’ve been making a killing by selling buckets themed after a bunch of blockbusters and family-centric movies, which tend to bring in huge audiences that live and die for this kind of stuff. It’s all a racket, I tells ya, but a racket that has spawned a bigger market than I was led to believe. Cinemark and other movie theater chains have also jumped on the train, and by now there are folks with a sizeable-enough bunch of these buckets at home to call it an honest-to-goodness collection, and their interest in them an obsession.

And frighteningly, we may just be at the start of this trend. Since first going down this rabbit hole earlier this year, theater chains have only continued putting out the weirdest and most imaginative collectible popcorn buckets, running the gamut from cute to horny. On one hand, there’s a baby carrier for Despicable Me 4 that I simply must have. On the other hand, there’s also a Chestburster bucket from Alien or Wolverine’s mouth. What are we doing here? I’ve come to you all with my findings. I’m so sorry. Here are some of the best, and absolute worst, popcorn buckets you can pick up. For real American dollars. Of your own volition. For some reason.

Originally published August 8, 2024, this list periodically updates with new popcorn buckets as this very strange trend persists.

Alien: Romulus


Alien: Romulus

A popcorn bucket shaped like a Weyland-Yutani canister complete with a Chestburster.
Screenshot: Regal Cinema

Alien: Romulus is the latest movie to jump on the weirdo popcorn bucket trend and I’ve got to give credit where it’s due: they swung for the fences. I don’t know who decided that anyone would like to eat out of something that once contained the monstrosity from one of the most iconic horror scenes ever, but the mad person did it. And should probably locked away for it too, but that’s neither here nor there.

Despicable Me 4


Despicable Me 4

A Despicable Me 4-themed popcorn bucket that looks like a baby carrier.
Image: Universal Pictures

This is actually likely my new favorite popcorn bucket. It’s adorable and keeps with the family-oriented theme of the Despicable Me series and it seems like it’s almost got actual utility. I’ll forgive the Minion cameo (I can’t stand those little freaks) because this is overwhelmingly a home run. Especially compared to the other Despicable Me 4 buckets...

Some more Despicable Me 4

Some more Despicable Me 4

A Despicable Me 4-themed popcorn bucket that looks like a Minion.
Image: Universal Pictures

Simply terrifying. I am not only tired of eating popcorn out of the heads of fictional characters, but I don’t want to have to look one of the Minions in the eye or open the back of its head to eat out of it. The only comforting thing about this bucket is that at least I don’t have to listen to the gibberish that comes out of these things’ mouths.

Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2

A popcorn bucket themed after Inside Out 2, the main receptacle is shaped like the control center that can be seen in the movies.
Image: Cinemark

These kinds of trays have always felt aimed way more at children than adults, which is a bummer because I know several grown men whose happiness would spike through the roof if I gave them this. Inside Out 2 made several of my friends cry far too many tears, but at least they’d cry happy tears at the sight of this thing, which looks like the control center inside of Riley’s head. In the meantime, get it for the emotional kid in your life.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine

A popcorn bucket themed after Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Wolverine's face and a comically wide mouth.
Image: AMC

In case you doubted Deadpool & Wolverine’s ability to channel its crass humor to a popcorn bucket, here’s the perfect collectors’ item to prove the naysayers wrong, while simultaneously horrifying anyone who actually sees it. Yes, that’s Wolverine’s comically large mouth—even though Deadpool is often called “the Merc with a Mouth”—and yes you are meant to put your hand in there to fetch popcorn out of the bucket. I fear hands are not what people are going to be putting in there, though. If the reaction and horny fervor around the Dune bucket is any indication, God help this poor piece of licensed movie merchandise.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda 4

A popcorn bucket that looks like Po from Kung Fu Panda 4 holding a giant bowl in front of him.
Image: Dreamworks Animation

Summer’s a time for taking kids to the movies to see the latest blockbuster or animated flick. 2024's summer has been no different, and we were lucky enough to get the fourth installment of the Kung Fu Panda movies. Truth be told, I didn’t even know there was ever a third, but that doesn’t matter. The fourth is clearly the best of the lot because it gave us this incredibly adorable bucket. It’s a shame that it doesn’t seem to be sold anymore because I’d exclusively eat out of this every day of the week.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania

A popcorn bucket that resembles Ant-Man's head.
Photo: AMC Theatres

The bucket is obviously a very cool bit of memorabilia for the form factor alone, but I can’t really imagine nonchalantly picking a dude’s brains for popcorn. I think not.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

A popcorn bucket and soda cup styled in the gold and green colors of Aquaman's costume.
Photo: AMC Theatres

This is more or less the stereotypical version of these crossovers I tend to see when I go to theatres. I sure wouldn’t pay money for a reskin, but at least this one is kinda fun, and doesn’t just stick the poster art on and call it a day.

Barbie: The Movie

Barbie: The Movie

Barbie's pink Corvette, which apparently in this case is also a popcorn bucket?
Photo: AMC Theatres

You know that rule that reasonable folks employ about not eating in the car? Yeah.

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle

A blue, plastic, mechanical-looking blue beetle. Popcorn can be seen within through its clear eyes.
Photo: Cinemark

I’m more mixed on this Blue Beetle bucket than I thought I’d be. On one hand, I quite literally never want to look it in the eye, let alone wear it around my neck like the straps seem to suggest you should. On the other hand, it looks like you can close this bad boy and take it on the go, and there’s no better way to snack as far as I’m concerned.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two

The famous Dune popcorn bucket, with its opening stylized to look like a giant worm emerging from the sand.
Photo: AMC Theatres

The one that kicked up all this dirt (sand?) in the first place. I’ve come around on it, actually. It’s still hideous, and the folks who want to fuck it are still beyond help, but it’s also just the right amount of unhinged for me to proudly display it on my mantle. Now, to get a mantle.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A very large 20-sided die that can be opened to reveal a bounty of delicious popcorn inside.
Photo: AMC Theatres

This is the gold standard, easily. It helps that the Dungeons & Dragons movie is a hoot and a half, but it’s also practical and boasts a gorgeous design. That’s a hell of a D20! Imagine throwing that, getting a crit, and then popping that sucker open for a mid-game bite.

Fast X

Fast X

A dark sports car with its upper section tilted open to allow one to enjoy the delicious popcorn filling the interior.
Photo: AMC Theatres

Once again, no one should be eating on/from a car! However, unlike Barbie’s tie-in bucket, I’ve got to give this one kudos because, much like Dom Toretto, it is completely impractical but likely to feed a family.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

A Ghostbusters trap with popcorn sitting in a pink bucket atop it that is likely meant to suggest the dazzling light that emerges from an open ghost trap in the films.
Photo: AMC Theatres

There’s simply too much going on here, man. It’d be one thing to do the ghoulish pink bucket on the top or the ghost trap on the bottom, but to slap them together like this is a crime.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

A popcorn bucket that looks like it's made out of tendrils of wood grows out of the arms of Groot.
Photo: Cinemark

This Groot-themed bucket gets a thumbs-up for being a reasonably sized actual bucket. I don’t love the chunk in the front that has the movie’s name emblazoned on it, especially since I think the wooden imagery and Groot handle do all the talking necessary, but I’ll relent and eat from this thing.

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

Two juxtaposed images of the same item. On the left, it is closed and we can see that it is a case meant to resemble the pink-covered Burn Book from Mean Girls. On the right, it is open, displaying where the tasty popcorn would go.
Photo: AMC Theatres

Yes. Simple, elegant, and most of all, fetch.

The Marvels

The Marvels

A cat, or at least a creature resembling a cat, looks cute and attentive while it seemingly pops out of an orange egg of some kind.
Photo: AMC Theatres

Is this the cat that’s actually an alien from Ms. Marvel? I think the problems with this one are numerous, but let’s start there. It’s not obviously a callback to something in these movies that the average person can pick up on. That makes it much more of a hardcore fan collector item, which is great for the dozens of people who went to see this movie, but not for a more casual fan. Second big problem: Am I supposed to eat around the cat? Is there actually less space in this huge popcorn bucket than if I simply bought a normal large bucket? Third: Wait, am I supposed to pop open the cat’s head for a drink and it’s actually removable? What is happening here?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

R2-D2, with a straw in the top of his head and popcorn in a sliding panel in his torso.
Photo: AMC Theatres

I wouldn’t personally want a 2-in-1 popcorn bucket and drink, but apparently a lot of folks did, since this R2D2-themed bucket was the one to kickstart this fad back in 2019. Shame that the success of this thing is tied to that stinker of a movie, though.

Saw X

Saw X

The head of Jigsaw's puppet from the Saw films, but with popcorn in its cranium.
Photo: Cinemark

No, I do not want to play this game. I would never and I hope you wouldn’t either. What are we really doing here? How do we stop?

The Marvels (again)

The Marvels (again)

A blue, star-shaped plastic container of popcorn on a little stand with silhouettes of characters from Marvels on it.
Photo: Cinemark

I had to spotlight this second bucket for The Marvels because look at how overly designed this thing is. Look at how unnecessarily huge it is. No receptacle for food should be this unfathomably large, and it certainly shouldn’t be designed to poke an eye out.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor's famous hammer rests with its handle upward as if just waiting for someone to come along and lift it. Apparently there's popcorn in there.
Photo: AMC Theatres

This might just be the dumbest one of all the buckets I’ve seen today. Why the hell would anyone want to lift the hammer to reveal the bucket here? If you’re going to make it a container that can be ferried places, at least make it easy to carry around. If I wanted a Mjolnir display, I’d just buy one of the millions of figures and statues that have been available since the dawn of time.

Trolls Band Together

Trolls Band Together

A Troll character stands with is head open, apparently to store popcorn.
Photo: AMC Theatres

That is a child, folks. Not to mention, Trolls’ hair is the source of their power. How could anyone sleep at night after eating from this bucket, let alone taking it home to show off?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A futuristic-looking angular bucket of black and gold, with Wakandan script along the top and what is meant to look like some kind of digital readout on one side.
Photo: AMC Theatres

This bucket feels like a slice of Wakanda that you’re able to bring back home without the colonialist implications. It looks high-tech, features plenty of sleek iconography, and just looks snazzy. This is what they eat popcorn out of in Wakandan theatres and I want one for myself.

Wonka

Wonka

A hat that resembles the one worn by Wonka in the recent film, but upside-down to contain popcorn.
Photo: Cinemark

Look, I don’t hate it. Of all the things you could make into a bucket, a hat is most of the way there. For a movie about a guy often heralded for his creativity, it’s a bit simple though. It’s pretty clear this wasn’t thought up in a land of pure imagination.

Lilo and Stitch (remake)

Lilo and Stitch (remake)

Image for article titled 28 Movie Tie-In Popcorn Buckets We Love (And Hate)
Photo: Cinemark

The Lilo and Stitch live-action remake was... fine, but this popcorn bucket featuring the cute blue alien holding a big faux-wooden bowl is great. Seriously, this is the kind of gimmick popcorn bucket I want! Simple, cute, and best of all, you can remove the bucket from the plush toy, and now you have a toy and a snack vessel. Good job, Disney and Cinemark.

Jaws 50th Anniversary

Jaws 50th Anniversary

Image for article titled 28 Movie Tie-In Popcorn Buckets We Love (And Hate)
Photo: Alamo Drafthouse

Even older movies are getting gimmick popcorn buckets. A part of me thinks that’s really crass and silly. But then I saw Alamo’s amazing Jaws bucket—released for the film’s 50th anniversary—and I stopped caring about all that. Look at that thing! Sure, I imagine actually using it as a bucket isn’t great, but I’d put that shark head on my bookshelf any day of the week. Maybe stick a toy in its mouth. Good stuff.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts

Marvel’s Thunderbolts

Image for article titled 28 Movie Tie-In Popcorn Buckets We Love (And Hate)
Photo: AMC / Marvel

I really liked Thunderbolts! Sadly, I hate this popcorn bucket. It feels like everyone at Marvel and AMC assumed the Red Guardian’s limo service would be a big hit with fans. Sadly, the movie underperformed at the box office and the limo never became a popular online meme or anything like that. And now we are left with this boring popcorn vessel that looks hard to hold and doesn’t look like it holds much popped corn. Thunderbolts deserved better!

Fantastic Four: First Steps

Fantastic Four: First Steps

Image for article titled 28 Movie Tie-In Popcorn Buckets We Love (And Hate)
Photo: AMC / Marvel

The new Fantastic Four movie from Marvel is looking pretty good. And to go along with it, AMC has released what it is calling the biggest popcorn bucket to ever be released. Standing tall at 17 inches, complete with LED lights, I have to believe them. This thing holds a lot of popcorn. And it looks rad. The one issue: AMC is charging $80 plus tax for this thing. Yikes. Ouch. No way.

This might be the first real sign that this whole popcorn bucket gimmick has run its course. How much longer before we get a $100 bucket? I know theaters need money, but this seems like it will just push people away.

And that’s thankfully all for now folks. Lucky for y’all, I cut about another dozen of these buckets that were just some character’s head. The hell was going on there, y’know? Like, who thought that was the move? And importantly, since these things are largely selling like crazy, why is it working? What is wrong with you all?

