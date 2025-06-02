Every Big Summer Gaming Showcase Happening This Week And How To Watch

June is officially here which means Geoff Keighley-palooza 2025 is just around the corner. E3 might be dead, but Summer Game Fest will be kicking off its fifth year running this week with a crowded field of other gaming showcases riding its coattails. Below you’ll find the schedule for each of them, including when they start and how to stream them.

Meet The Filmmaker Behind This Legend of Zelda Speedrunning Documentary CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Meet The Filmmaker Behind This Legend of Zelda Speedrunning Documentary

Meet The Filmmaker Behind This Legend of Zelda Speedrunning Documentary CC Share Subtitles Off

English Meet The Filmmaker Behind This Legend of Zelda Speedrunning Documentary

State of Unreal - June 3

Unreal Fest is this week in Florida and will start with an update on the state of Epic Games’ proprietary development tools. While aimed at studios and publishers, the Fortnite maker also confirmed that CD Projekt Red will be showcasing new tech for The Witcher 4 which is being made in Unreal Engine 5. We’ll probably get some interesting info from other teams working in UE5 as well, as the toolset is becoming more widely adopted by the big game companies.

Advertisement

When: June 3, 9:30 a.m. ET

Stream it on: YouTube, Twitch

The MIX Summer Game Showcase - June 3

Formerly known as the Guerrilla Collective, The MIX Summer Game Showcase will be an event dedicated to debuting new and upcoming indie games. They are usually fun and full of smaller but really neat-looking projects you might not otherwise hear about.

Advertisement

When: June 3, 12:00 p.m. ET

Stream it on: YouTube, Twitch

Summer Game Fest Live - June 6

Game Awards host Geoff Keighley will be back on stage in LA this week to host his fifth Summer Game Fest Live. The event is usually several hours long, features updates and world premieres on dozens of games, and a celebrity cameo or two. Last year’s show included peaks at Star Wars Outlaws, Black Myth: Wukong, and some of 2024's other biggest blockbusters. The 2023 show ended with a surprise deep dive trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. We’ll see if Keighley has any big surprises hiding up his sleeve this time around.

Advertisement

When: June 6, 5:00 p.m. ET

Stream it on: YouTube, Twitch

Day Of The Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2025 - June 6

Day of the Devs is my favorite twice-annual gaming showcase featuring a wonderfully curated selection of eclectic games hyped directly by their creators. There’s always at least one super-cool-looking thing announced during these, and usually way more than that. It begins directly after Summer Game Fest Live.

Advertisement

When: June 6, 7:00 p.m. ET

Stream it on: YouTube, Twitch

IO Interactive James Bond Showcase - June 6

Hot on the heels of Day of the Devs is IO Interactive’s showcase featuring updates on Hitman, MindsEye, and our first big look at the studio’s take on the James Bond franchise with 007 First Light. MindsEye, a techno thriller third-person shooter from ex-Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies, releases June 10 while Hitman: World of Assassination will be one of the Switch 2's big launch year ports.

Advertisement

When: June 6, 9:00 p.m. ET

Stream it on: YouTube, Twitch

Wholesome Direct 2025 - June 7

Want to be accosted by a barrage of colorful, vibrant, adorable, and/or otherwise cozy-adjacent games? The Wholesome Direct is for you. It returns this year with new trailers and game reveals for dozens of upcoming projects, more than a few of which will probably feel right at home on your Steam wishlist.

Advertisement

When: June 7, 12:00 p.m. ET

Stream it on: YouTube, Twitch

Future Games Show Summer Showcase - June 7

The Future Games Show is sort of like the intermission of the annual Summer Game Fest celebration. With everyone still hung over from Summer Game Fest Live the day before, a bunch of interesting announcements for games you’ve never heard of sneak out in the afternoon on Saturday just for you to discover the trailers a week later and go, “Wait, how did I miss this? This looks awesome!”

Advertisement

When: June 7, 4:00 p.m. ET

Stream it on: YouTube, Twitch

Xbox Games Showcase & The Outer Worlds 2 Direct - June 8

Microsoft will be hosting its big summer event during the traditional Sunday slot it’s held dating back to the height of E3. Since then, the tech giant has gobbled up half the video game industry and started taking its first-party releases multiplatform. Its 2025 Xbox Games Showcase will likely contain updates on things like the next Fable, Gears of War, and Call of Duty, with a second mini-showcase dedicated entirely to The Outer Worlds 2 set to take place afterwards. While the company is rumored to have backed off making a dedicated gaming handheld, an Xbox-branded version of the next Asus Rog Ally will probably get unveiled during the event this weekend.

Advertisement

When: June 8, 1:00 p.m. ET

Stream it on: YouTube, Twitch

PC Gaming Show - June 8

The PC Gaming Show hosted by Sean “Day9" Plott returns with the perfect livestream to find out what’s coming next in the world of PC gaming-ass genres like real-time strategy and assembly line crafting sims. While there are plenty of showcases for small indie games and big console blockbusters, the PC Gaming Show always does a great job of highlighting the wonderfully varied middle-ground of PC-centric releases that don’t always get a big stage somewhere else.

Advertisement

When: June 8, 3:00 p.m. ET

Stream it on: YouTube, Twitch

Is there a June Nintendo Direct?

Advertisement

Nintendo has traditionally held some sort of event in June to tease its summer games and fall lineup, but you might have heard that it’s currently in the middle of launching the Switch 2. Current rumors are that the Mario maker has no Nintendo Directs scheduled for this month, though things could always change. In the meantime, fans will have Mario Kart World and a cornucopia of Switch 2 ports to feast on later this week when the new console arrives.

Where is Sony’s big summer showcase?

Advertisement

Sony is also MIA at the moment. Having abandoned E3 long before it was dead, the company has been especially quiet in the PlayStation 5 era, rarely tipping its hand about upcoming projects and news. The last Sony summer showcase was in May 2023, with the company skipping last year and dividing up its announcements among smaller State of Play livestreams. The rumor is currently that Sony will be hosting some sort of smaller showcase in June, though the exact timing is still unclear. With Death Stranding 2 just around the corner and Marathon and Ghost of Yotei due out this fall, it’s already a big year for first-party PlayStation games, though what the rest of the studios have cooking amid a live-service strategy that never panned out remains a mystery.

.