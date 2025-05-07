Xbox-Branded PC Gaming Handheld Leaks And Looks Exactly Like The Asus Rog Ally 2

A rumored Xbox PC gaming handheld has leaked thanks to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). No, not the device being developed in-house that Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer previously mentioned was still years away. I’m talking about Project Keenan, the spirit of an Xbox handheld trapped inside the shell of an Asus Rog Ally that’s due out later this year. And that’s exactly how it looks based on the new leaks.



Why People Are Rushing To Sell Their Xbox Series X To GameStop Right Now CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Why People Are Rushing To Sell Their Xbox Series X To GameStop Right Now

Why People Are Rushing To Sell Their Xbox Series X To GameStop Right Now CC Share Subtitles Off

English Why People Are Rushing To Sell Their Xbox Series X To GameStop Right Now

Photos of the devices, which were taken by the FCC, surfaced online via Videocardz. One showed a white Asus gaming handheld that is presumably the Ally Rog 2, and the other showed a black version with a dedicated Xbox button that is presumably the Xbox-branded alternative. Rumors of the device were previously reported by Windows Central and The Verge as being part of Project Keenan, a new initiative within Microsoft to try to more seamlessly blend its Xbox user experience with its Windows gaming OS.



Advertisement

What’s notable about the apparent Asus Rog Ally 2 is that its handles are more like controller paddles than the first model, which had a much more angular and boxy grip. It looked cool stylistically but may have not been the most ergonomic. But the only real external difference between the two new models appears to be the color and the Xbox icon insignia on the menu button. There don’t seem to be any other flourishes in the body of the device to give it an Xbox vibe. That’s a bummer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the real draw of Project Keenan, if it works out, will be what’s going on at the software level. Prior reports, as well as some vague comments from Microsoft VP of Next Generation Jason Ronald, suggest the device will offer an Xbox level interface on top of the Windows OS running in the background, to potentially make for a much more familiar user-friendly experience outside of gaming. Think Xbox dashboard vs. an icon-based layout designed for mouse and keyboard.

In that way, Project Keenan sounds like a logical attempt to reconcile the two halves of Microsoft gaming and form a bridge to an eventual PC gaming handheld that functions like a console in your hands: i.e. a Nintendo Switch that can still play all the newest games. Sony is reportedly chasing something similar with a rumored handheld fans hope might be able to play PS5 games. Valve’s Steam Deck, while not a sales juggernaut, is clearly one of the catalysts behind this new hardware shift, and it also has a major head start.

Advertisement

Of course, all of this will be a bit moot in the U.S. if Trump’s trade war with China continues. Microsoft just raised the price of the Xbox Series X by $100 because of tariffs. The same happening to the next fleet of Asus Rog Ally handhelds, Xbox-branded or otherwise, would instantly torpedo their prospects. The entire handheld gaming revolution could be cut short, at least in the U.S. We’ll probably learn more about Microsoft’s Xbox Rog Ally 2 at its big Summer Game Fest-adjacent showcase in June.

.