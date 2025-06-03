Sony Reveals Last-Minute PlayStation Showcase Ahead Of Summer Game Fest

Just when it seemed like Sony might be ditching the not-E3 festivities this year, it announced a new 40-minute State of Play will be airing tomorrow on June 4. The PlayStation showcase arrives in a packed week that includes the launch of the Switch 2, Summer Game Fest Live on Friday, and the Xbox summer showcase on Sunday. It feels like the gaming days of yore. Almost.

What can we expect from this new State of Play livestream? Sony was cagier than usual. “Watch live for news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5,” the PS Blog reads. “The show highlights a selection of great games from creators across the globe.” Normally the company calls out VR games as well, so maybe this means the show will be strictly focused on upcoming PlayStation 5 releases.



Despite Grand Theft Auto 6 being delayed until May 2026, it’s becoming a decently packed fall for Sony between first-party exclusives like Ghost of Yotei and Marathon and third-party blockbusters like Borderlands 4. Mafia: The Old Country and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater also drop in August. Could there be a few more big fall releases that we haven’t officially heard about yet? Resident Evil 9 is already heavily rumored to be appearing at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. Maybe it’ll get previewed first by Sony.

The rest of Sony’s first-party plans remain up in the air. Following the cancellation of a number of live-service projects, including games being worked on at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games, as well as the recent apparent setback of FairGame$, it’s not clear what releases PlayStation Studios might have ready to go in the next 12 months. Insomniac’s Wolverine game was first revealed back in 2021 but lost its creative director just last year. Maybe we’ll see more of Housemarque’s Saros, a new sci-fi roguelite in the vein of Returnal. The State of Play will begin streaming on YouTube and Twitch starting at 5:00 p.m. ET.

