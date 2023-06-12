PRAGMATA - June 2023 Trailer

In addition to the falling piece of paper, there’s also a statement from Capcom at the end, which reads:

Screenshot: Capcom

To all our expectant fans,

It is with a heavy heart that we must further postpone the release of Pragmata.

Our team is currently hard at work making the best game that we possibly can, but we need more time.

We will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience.

Thank you for your continued support.

The Pragmata Development Team

If the modern era of AAA game releases (or any era, really) has taught us one thing, it’s that releasing big games before they’re done is a recipe for disaster. Take your time! Take all the time you need!

