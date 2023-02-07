The Best And Worst Parts Of Each Pokémon Game

Pokémon Sun and Moon



Best: The format



One of the things that helps Sun and Moon stand out against its predecessors is that it focused less on the competitive side of the universe and delved more into how Pokémon battling could mean different things in different cultures. The Alolan region doesn’t have the gym leaders of the other games, and instead puts the player on the path of the Island Challenge. These are headed by a Trial Captain, but also involve overcoming a Totem Pokémon who acts as a guardian on the regions’ various islands. If you break it down to what it means mechanically, yes, you’re facing off against powerful bosses around the region to become recognized as a champion, but the way Sun and Moon manages to make that framework emblematic of a difference in culture compared to a lot of the more homogenous regions in other games is still pretty special.

Worst: Alolan Raichu

Look, if I see this Electric/Psychic variation of my favorite Pokémon it’s on sight. This surfing, pancake-eating motherfucker is gonna catch these hands if I see him. Not only did they not give Raichu a Mega Evolution or a Gigtantamax form, the only time Game Freak is willing to spotlight the evolved form of the series’ mascot is when they change him into something else entirely. I think that’s rude as hell, and is just feeding into the narrative the Pokémon franchise has been spinning since the anime made an entire episode about Pikachu refusing to evolve that Raichu isn’t a cool kid. Alolan Raichu better hope I never see him floating around on his tail like he’s surfing because he’s just a reminder that Game Freak doesn’t respect the OG, so I don’t respect him.