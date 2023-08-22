Black Desert Devs' Next Game Looks Dope, Features Horse Drift

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live kicked off Tuesday, August 22 with a smattering of trailers for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Black Myth: Wukong, and Little Nightmares 3, among others. Tucked into the presentation was a trailer for Black Desert developer Pearl Abyss’ next game and, y’all, it looks pretty cool.

Crimson Desert was announced in November 2019 and has since had a handful of details spill out, with a big reveal landing in December 2020 at The Game Awards. Billed as an open-world action RPG, Crimson Desert’s ONL appearance featured a new gameplay trailer showing tons of cool stuff.

Crimson Desert

It looks like an interesting amalgam of Assassin’s Creed and Devil May Cry with brutal combat, transformations, and horse drifting. Yes, horse drifting. At one point during the trailer, the character gets a horse to make a sharp left turn that’s almost giving racing sim or maybe something closer to the 2022 indie online co-op racing battle royale game Knightfall: A Daring Journey. It’s over-the-top in a very video game sort of way, and I’m absolutely here for it.



Interestingly, according to PC Gamer, Crimson Desert was originally planned as a prequel to Black Desert. However, the project outgrew that property to the point where Pearl Abyss saw fit to treat Crimson Desert as a separate IP. While it’s unclear just how connected the two games are, Crimson Desert is built using an upgraded version of the engine that powers Black Desert.

Crimson Desert doesn’t have a release date, but it is expected to come to consoles and PC.



