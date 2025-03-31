GTA 6's Second Trailer Will Likely Arrive Closer To Launch, Says Take-Two CEO

483 days ago, Rockstar Games released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. And assuming GTA 6 doesn’t get delayed, the CEO of Rockstar parent company Take-Two seems to have indicated that fans might have to wait a few more months yet before another GTA 6 trailer arrives.

Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer arrived on December 4, 2023. Since then, Rockstar has shared no new official screenshots, videos, or trailers for the upcoming open-world sequel. And after 15 months of waiting, people are really curious about when to expect a second trailer, and more importantly when GTA 6 will actually launch. All we know right now is that the game is set to arrive in the fall of 2025. Well, in a recent interview Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick implied that a new trailer might not arrive until closer to launch, and that’s to pump up excitement.

In a new interview with Bloomberg, Zelnick was asked bluntly why Grand Theft Auto 6's release date was such a big secret. The CEO laughed and gave a big grin before answering that the date is a secret because they want to keep fans excited.

“The anticipation for that title may be the greatest anticipation I’ve ever seen for an entertainment property,” said the former 20th Century FOX President. “And I’ve been around the block a few times and I’ve been in every entertainment business there is, and we want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement.”

Of course, he fails to mention that at this stage Rockstar Games likely hasn’t committed to a release date yet. And any internal dates or milestones are still very fluid. Game development is messy and trying to predict when things will be finished is hard, especially with a game the size of GTA 6.

Zelnick also explained that they will provide “marketing” assets closer to the launch of GTA 6.

“And we do have competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance. And we found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation. I don’t always get it exactly right, but that’s what we’re trying to do.”

We at Kotaku predict, based on various factors, that GTA 6 will arrive in late October. And with theSwitch 2 reportedly launching in June and Take-Two’s other big game, Borderlands 4, arriving in late September, I’d hazard a guess that GTA 6's second trailer might drop in early August or perhaps the last week of July. That would let it avoid the Switch 2 madness, but keep it from overshadowing Borderlands 4 while still giving them enough time to build up a marketing push across TV, web, and social media.

For now, fans will have to keep looking at the moon in random pieces of GTA Online artwork to predict a release date for the next GTA 6 trailer.

