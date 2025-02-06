No GTA 6 Delay Yet: 'We Feel Really Good About' Fall 2025

While fans are still afraid that Grand Theft Auto 6, possibly the most anticipated new game release ever, might suffer a last minute delay, Take-Two continues to stand by its current fall 2025 launch window.

“Look, there’s always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like ‘absolutely,’ you jinx things,” the head of Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, told IGN on Thursday. “So we feel really good about it.”

The only official glimpse fans have had about the game was its debut trailer back in December 2023 which previewed its hyper-realistic graphics, Florida-inspired open world, and the Bonnie and Clyde-like love story surrounding its two protagonists. Over a year since then, however, there’s been no new substantive info about the upcoming blockbuster and what it will entail.

There have also been fears that the game could still slip its current fall release window, especially given all of the hype and expectations riding on the sequel’s release. At 210 million copies sold, its decade-old predecessor, GTA 5, is the third best-selling game ever.

“Look, I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally,” Zelnick told IGN. “We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. I’m fond of saying arrogance is the enemy of continued success, so we’re all running scared and looking over our shoulders and we know that the competition is not asleep. Our whole organization is super excited.”

The game’s release has also reportedly been a factor in other companies being skittish about announcing a release date that accidentally ends up colliding with GTA 6. As of now, the second half of 2025 is a complete mystery as far as what else is coming out and when. Take-Two is one of those companies with a bunch of other games coming out this year. While Civilization 7 is out this month and Mafia: The Old Country arrives sometime in the summer, Borderlands 4 is also due out before the end of 2025.

It remains to be seen whether the popular loot shooter gets pushes out ahead of GTA 6 or after, during the tail-end of the year. Whether GTA 6 ultimately ends up getting delayed or not could end up being what decides that.

