11 Promising Games I Played At Summer Game Fest 2025

This year’s Summer Game Fest was a weird one. On a show-wide scale, Geoff Keighley’s Not-E3 was lacking the the big, juggernaut announcements we usually expect from a June video game showcase. That understated showing extended to the actual “Play Days” show floor in Los Angeles, where developers gave press and content creators a chance to try out new games. What made the show so odd on a smaller scale was that I was the only person on-site covering the show for Kotaku.

I’ve been to Play Days the past three years, and for reasons outside of our control, fewer Kotaku writers have been sent to the biggest American games event with each trip around the sun. As just one person, I was only able to see a handful of games during the event. This means Kotaku unfortunately missed out on a ton of really cool projects, games that I was only able to look at longingly as I passed by them at the show.

I hope things are different in 2026, but for now, here are the games I played and saw at Summer Game Fest 2025.

This article will be updated periodically as embargoes lift.