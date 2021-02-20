Splatoon 3 Coming 2022, New Mortal Kombat Film Trailer, Texas Devs Struggling During Brutal Weather, And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint, we check out the new Mortal Kombat trailer, catch up with all the news from BlizzCon and the latest Nintendo Direct, hear how developers in Texas are dealing with the terrible weather and eat a stupid-big gummy controller.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
It’s nice to see other folks around here consuming terrible things for a change. Feel better Nathan.
2021 isn’t quite 2020 yet, but it’s fucking trying.
Things are bad in Texas. And as you would expect, a lot of devs in Texas are suffering through the same bad weather that Ted Cruz tried to escape.
Things aren’t going well over at Stadia. I think the folks over here need to get the Stadia entry ready.
News From The Past Week
- Everything Blizzard Announced During BlizzConline’s Opening Ceremony
- Nintendo Announces Splatoon 3, Out 2022
- Dysfunctional Game Development Comedy Mythic Quest Returns In May
- Saudi Arabia Acquires $3.3 Billion Stake In EA, Take-Two, Activision Blizzard
- Apple Wants Valve To Hand Over A Bunch Of Steam Info For Its Fight With Epic
- Valve & Netflix Are Making A DOTA Anime
- Shovel Knight Is Coming To Sma—Er, For Honor
- Strixhaven, Magic: The Gathering’s Newest Set, Is Hogwarts Without The Terf
- Bungie Is Looking To Expand The Destiny 2 Universe
- You Can Finally Import Your Owned Levels Into Hitman 3 On PC
- Final Fantasy XIV Could Go At Least Five More Years, Director Says
- Oh Hey, They’re Bringing Back Stubbs The Zombie
- Everything Nintendo Showed During Today’s Direct
- Fall Guys Coming To Switch And Xbox This Summer
- Valve Bans ‘Very Positive’ Developer For Trying To Trick Steam Users
- No Man’s Sky Players Can Now Tame, Breed, And Train Alien Creatures
- Amazon’s New World MMO Delayed Again, Now Due August 31
- Thor’s Teeth! Valheim Sells Two Million Copies In Two Weeks
