Splatoon 3 Coming 2022, New Mortal Kombat Film Trailer, Texas Devs Struggling During Brutal Weather, And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint, we check out the new Mortal Kombat trailer, catch up with all the news from BlizzCon and the latest Nintendo Direct, hear how developers in Texas are dealing with the terrible weather and eat a stupid-big gummy controller.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

It’s nice to see other folks around here consuming terrible things for a change. Feel better Nathan.

2021 isn’t quite 2020 yet, but it’s fucking trying.

Things are bad in Texas. And as you would expect, a lot of devs in Texas are suffering through the same bad weather that Ted Cruz tried to escape.

Things aren’t going well over at Stadia. I think the folks over here need to get the Stadia entry ready.

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week