Everything Nintendo Showed During Today's Direct

Screenshot : Nintendo

Nintendo held it’s first full-length Direct in nearly two years today, and it was cho ckfull of smaller announcements and some neat surprises .

T here was still no news about about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, or the new Metroid game Nintendo teased forever ago, but we did get our first good look at Splatoon 3, a new Mario Golf, and a bunch of other stuff.

Here’s a quick rundown of all of it:

Screenshot : Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles 2's Pyre is joining Smash Bros. Ultimate in March.

The Legendary Blade will be able to fight as Mythra too, and the platform fighter will be getting a level and music from the Switch JRPG as well. Who had that on their Smash bingo card?

Screenshot : Nintendo

Fall Guys is coming to Switch this summer. Yay!

And so is The Outer Wilds!

And Samurai Warriors 5!

Screenshot : Nintendo

Two Famicom Detective Club stories are getting localized.

The murder mystery visual novel series will see The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind ported to Switch on May 14.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Um, the Switch is also getting Legend of Mana???

An enhanced version of the PS1-era action JRPG will appear on a Nintendo platform for the first time on June 4.

Monster Hunter Rise got a new trailer.

Screenshot : Nintendo

There’s a new Mario Golf.

Called Mario Golf Super Rush, it’ll feature your standard golf, a speed mode, story campaign, and of course online and local multiplayer . It’s out June 25.

A bunch more release dates :

Capcom Arcade Museum - today

Stubs the Zombie: Rebel Without A Pulse - March 16

Tales From The Borderlands - March 24

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power - June 4

No More Heroes III - August 27

Knockout City - May 21

Screenshot : Nintendo

Neon White is a new multiplayer arena game from the maker of Donut County that looks rad and is due out next Winter.



Screenshot : Nintendo

S witch is getting Miitopia.

The Tomodachi Life meets JRPG game was originally released on 3DS.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Mario and friends are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, sorta.

A bunch of “collaboration items” from the Mario universe including outfits, obstacles, and enemies will get added to the the sim in an upcoming update.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Project Triangle Strategy is a new tactical RPG with another ridiculous na me from Square Enix.

It looks like Octopath Traveler and Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together had a baby and I need it injected directly into my veins (the game, not the baby). A demo goes live on the eShop today.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Star Wars Hunter is a multiplayer shooter coming later this year.

World Ends Club is a new detective story from the makers of Danganronpa.

It’s out May 28.

The Switch is getting a Ninja Gaiden trilogy.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection collects Sigma 1, Sigma 2, Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge and it’s out this summer.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will get DLC this spring.

The first batch arrives in June and adds more characters, with the second coming in November and brining new stages.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Skyward Sword will get a second chance on Switch.

First released at the end of the Wii’s life, an HD port of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will finally give you the option of forgoing motion controls to play the game with a standard controller. It’s out July 16.

Splatoon 3 won’t come out until 2022.

It was previously supposed to come out sometime this year. We got a nice new trailer though. It looks like the third game in the series will build out the world in-between matches a lot more.