Oh Hey, They're Bringing Back Stubbs The Zombie

Illustration : Aspyr Media

Remember Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse, the 2005 action game for PC and Xbox about a depression-era zombie eating brains in the late 1950s? Maybe? Either way, it’s coming to Xboxes, PlayStations, Switch, and PC on March 16.

It’s not a remake. It’s not a remaster. The version of Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without A Pulse publisher Aspyr M edia is releasing next month is the original game updated with achievements and support for modern controls. That’s it. No extra DLC. No remastered soundtrack. Just this game right here.

Screenshot : Aspyr Media

Advertisement

Let’s try a screen with more action.

Screenshot : Aspyr Media

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

For those of you unfamiliar with Stubbs, here’s the official description, complete with helpful bullet points.

It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. As Stubbs the Zombie, you’ll show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back, Maggie, and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble! Eat Brains : Chomp on the living and replenish your bodily arsenal of zombie sputum, gut grenades, and the stunning unholy flatulence

: Chomp on the living and replenish your bodily arsenal of zombie sputum, gut grenades, and the stunning unholy flatulence Build Your Zombie Horde : Convert your enemies into undead allies and lead a zombie assault on the living

: Convert your enemies into undead allies and lead a zombie assault on the living Possess Punchbowl’s Population : Clamp your severed hand to a barbershop quartet singer’s head and raygun away

: Clamp your severed hand to a barbershop quartet singer’s head and raygun away Bring Civilization to its Knees : Show the retro-futuristic city of Punchbowl, PA that they can’t escape the past

: Show the retro-futuristic city of Punchbowl, PA that they can’t escape the past Stubbs and Chill: Invite a friend to play as Grubbs for classic couch cooperative hijinks. (Friend not included)

Advertisement

And here’s the trailer.



Whatever. It’s Stubbs. It’s old and pretty great. Look for it on March 16.