Mario Golf Super Rush Swings Onto Switch June 25

One of Mario’s most satisfying side-activities makes its Switch debut on June 25 with the release of Mario Golf Super Rush.
It’s golf, only with Mario characters. Check the wind, examine the terrain, hit the ball, repeat. Use Joy-Con motion controls to pretend you’re playing on a much better Wii. Participate in Speed Golf mode, which sounds like the opposite of real golf, or take your Mii character through the game’s story mode.
Mario plus golf generally equals good. We’ll see if that holds true come June 25.
DISCUSSION
Oh hell yes. Mario Golf was always one of my favorite Mario sports titles, right alongside Tennis and Strikers. Toadstool Tour on GC is still one of the best looking Mario sports titles ever produced, and the golf courses in the style of the Mushroom kingdom were crazy.
I just hope they don’t lock all of the content behind a convoluted story mode like Tennis Aces, which I really hated.