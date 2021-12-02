The Nintendo Switch Online’s expansion pack, which brought N64 games to the subscription service for the first time, launched with nine titles, many of which were not in great shape. The tenth, out later this month, will be the original Paper Mario.



Advertisement

The game, first released in August 2000, will be the first new N64 title added to the service since its launch in October. As we wrote at the time, considering the amount of money Nintendo is charging for these games vs the shape they’re in and what you’re getting, it’s a fairly terrible deal, and releasing single new titles one game at a time every few weeks is not going to help change people’s minds.

If you’re already paying for it though, or just love Paper Mario so much you don’t care, here’s Nintendo’s trailer. The game will be out on December 10.

It’s a paper caper! Paper Mario, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, will become available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on 12/10! After Bowser steals the Star Rod and kidnaps Princess Peach, Mario plots to rescue the seven Star Spirits and free the Mushroom Kingdom from the Koopa’s rule. As Mario travels from the tropical jungles of Lavalava Island to the frosty heights of Shiver Mountain, he’ll need all the help he can get. Master the abilities of the seven Star Spirits and the other allies joining the adventure to aid our hero on the battlefield. There are over 50 Badges to locate that, when equipped, will grant special abilities and powerful attacks. The turn-based battle system will make fighting Bowser’s baddies equal parts strategy and timing. Discover over 100 items, mix them together, and cook up fantastic creations to keep Mario going strong in battle. Close the book on Bowser’s story before his evil deeds turn the world upside down and make it so only HIS wishes come true!

If you’re still here, have you ever seen the game’s Japanese box art? It’s wonderful.