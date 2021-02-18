You Can Finally Import Your Owned Levels Into Hitman 3 On PC

Hitman 3 Screenshot : IO Interactive / Kotaku

Hitman 3 PC players who own Hitman 1 or 2 can finally import their owned levels for free, developer IO Interactive announced today.



“PC players who own Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 are now able to import locations from those games into Hitman 3 at no additional cost,” the developer wrote in a blog post. To do so, players need to sign into their IOI Account and link the platform accounts that own the previous games and the one that owns Hitman 3 to their IO account. The levels will be claimed as an “Access Pass.” “It’s that simple,” IO writes optimistically, but I’ve seen players who’ve performed the process reporting that it was pretty straightforward.

Today’s announcement is hopefully the final step in the quest to figure out which Hitman games you own and where you can play them. Hitman 3 is an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, where Hitman 1 is on Steam and Epic, but Hitman 2 is only on Steam. IO initially said PC players would be able to import owned locations from 1 and 2 to Epic, only to walk that back in a labyrinthine guide of DLC names and purchase options that left many players needing to repurchase levels they already owned. Following confused backlash, the Epic Games Store tweeted in mid-January that it was working on a solution. Console players, meanwhile, were able to avoid this whole mess.

Anyway, congrats on finally owning... the same amount of Hitman but in less places? There are too many game launchers.