Street Fighter 6’s Steam reviews currently sit at “very positive” with a fair share of fans leaving flattering reviews thirsting after its base character roster, poking fun at Ryu’s lack of technical skills (on a cell phone), and praising how good the fighting game’s rollback netcode feels.

In our review of Street Fighter 6, which was played on a PlayStation 5, Kenneth Shepard said the game’s “energetic street fights” as well as its “filthy visual flair” made it feel like a “full, complete game from the start, that won’t need to be fixed and extended with endless updates later.”

