Peace Was Never An Option

This week we ponder delaying the next generation, throw Mario into a dryer, check out the new trailer for LEGO Star Wars, find out more about the weird far-right conspiracy featured in a Black Ops: Cold War trailer and yell at some capybaras.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
A fantastic and important story about something I don’t think a lot of people knew about.
It does feel like a lot of people wouldn’t be too upset if we delayed the new consoles until the Spring of next year...
In the year 2036 people won’t even use controllers to play video games. We will all be using various household items and gadgets in a never-ending arms race to find the weirdest way to play a game.
Flight Simulator 2020 is just becoming a game where people locate well-known real-world locations and then fly there and take screenshots.
Tweets!
Netflix, HBO, Hulu...anyone. Please make this a show.
Geese are the worst sometimes.
That new Mario tech demo is strange!
News
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
This looks amazing and also it has Yaddle. What more could you want?
I want this game to be great. I love the Marvel films, most of them, and I like superhero team-up events. So this could be a perfect game for me. COULD, be the keyword.
This reminds me, I never finished the last Borderlands 3 DLC.
Rip and tear, as the kids say.
DISCUSSION