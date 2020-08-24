Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

You Can Fly Into The Windows XP Wallpaper In Flight Simulator

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:flight simulator
flight simulatorwindows xpmicrosoft flight simulatorkotaku corepc
4
1
Illustration for article titled You Can Fly Into The Windows XP Wallpaper In iFlight Simulator/i
Screenshot: Kotaku

I’ve seen folks flying to all kinds of places in Flight Simulator, from Point Nemo to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, but I’m yet to see a journey as niche and impressive as the one that lets you recreate the experience of booting up Windows XP for the first time.

Advertisement

rockin_gamer managed to find the exact coordinates and camera angle to take the screenshot, which given the limitations of the game—it’s using satellite data and can’t match the clouds—looks pretty good!

Here’s the original:

Illustration for article titled You Can Fly Into The Windows XP Wallpaper In iFlight Simulator/i
Image: Microsoft
Advertisement

And here’s the Flight Simulator version. If you’re wondering about the colour/lines all over it, it’s because the hill is now a vineyard:

Illustration for article titled You Can Fly Into The Windows XP Wallpaper In iFlight Simulator/i
Screenshot: rockin_gamer
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V7 Animal

Taken in 1996 in Sonoma County, California, Charles O’Rear’s photo is one of the most famous of all time, while exactly how much he’s earned from it being seen billions of times is a mystery since he signed a confidentiality agreement with Microsoft regarding his compensation.

If you want to visit it yourself in the game, the coordinates are 38°15′00.5″N 122°24′38.9″W

Advertisement

MORE FLIGHT SIMULATOR:

Advertisement
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Giant Batman Cosplay Is A Work Of Art

Workers Leave Skullgirls Developer Over Studio Head’s Behavior

I Love How Skaters Get Hype In Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

No One-Punch Man Cosplay Will Ever Top This

DISCUSSION

girlusocrzy
girlusocrzy

If you crash in those exact coordinates the screen turns blue