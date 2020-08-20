Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Flight Simulator Pilots Make 16-Hour Flight From LA To Dubai In Real Time

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled iFlight Simulator/i Pilots Make 16-Hour Flight From LA To Dubai In Real Time
Photo: Bruce Greene

One of the big draws with Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator is that it recreates the entire planet to scale. What that means is that, if you want, you can fly from one airport to another in real-time. And few airports are further away in a single trip than LAX and Dubai International Airport.

It takes around 16 hours to fly there in the real world, on a seemingly roundabout route that takes you over Canada, the North Pole then down through Europe and into the Middle East.

It’s not the longest route in the world—Singapore to New York is 19 hours, while Perth to London is 17—but it’s pretty close. And in the interests of making records and creating quality slow television, some streamers like Bruce Greene and Boon decided to fly the whole thing in real-time, complete with pilot uniforms, a cockpit and obligatory tiny bottles of booze.

That’s 16 hours! Flying a video game airplane! On a real-time trip! I don’t know how many of you will want to watch the entire journey, but just in case here it is anyway, if only so you can check and see “holy shit they actually did it”.

Somehow, this makes me miss air travel.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

geo-star
Babak Abrishamchian

Nobody can ever tell me streaming isn’t a real job when you’ve got streamers like Bruce assembling stream setups like this for just ONE STREAM