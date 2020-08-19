Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Flight Simulator Creates Terrifying Citadel In Melbourne, Turns Buckingham Palace Into Apartments

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
flight simulator
flight simulatormicrosoft flight simulatorpckotaku core
Illustration for article titled iFlight Simulator /iCreates Terrifying Citadel In Melbourne, Turns Buckingham Palace Into Apartments
Screenshot: @alexandermuscat

Between using actual satellite data and some fancy algorithm work, Flight Simulator has done a pretty good job recreating the entire planet. But there are some areas where the whole thing just falls over, with terrifying/hilarious results.

Example 1: Buckingham Palace. It’s one of the most identifiable landmarks on the planet, but as the BBC (via Kotaku UK) report, Flight Simulator’s AI figured it’d just stick an old apartment building in there instead.

Illustration for article titled iFlight Simulator /iCreates Terrifying Citadel In Melbourne, Turns Buckingham Palace Into Apartments
Screenshot: BBC
A lot cooler, though, is what it’s done to Melbourne. At least Buckingham Palace’s reskin is a texture thing. It’s a lot harder working out just what’s going on with this monolithic monument to dread and fear towering over a city of over four million people:

Illustration for article titled iFlight Simulator /iCreates Terrifying Citadel In Melbourne, Turns Buckingham Palace Into Apartments
Screenshot: @alexandermuscat

Before you wonder whether it’s just a visual glitch, nope. You can land on it!

I’m not posting this here to criticise, when you’ve got the whole world to map, there are going to be issues! What I’m saying is, go check these out now before they’re fixed/gone.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

