Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Division Headlines September's Xbox Live Games With Gold

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:games with gold
games with goldxbox livexboxkotakucore
3
Save
Dudes shooting at each other in The Division.
Dudes shooting at each other in The Division.
Screenshot: Massive Entertainment

The world being what it is, you might not be feeling The Division right now, but September’s Xbox Live Games with Gold has some other fare in store for you too. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

Advertisement

September’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

  • Tom Clancy’s The Division (Sept 1-30)
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Sept 16-Oct 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

  • de Blob 2 (Sept 1-15)
  • Armed and Dangerous (Sept 16-30)
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

The Official Kingdom Hearts III Boots Are What You'd Expect

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

DISCUSSION

rosacanina1987
Rosa Canina

Every time I see the new months Games for Gold-list I think “Oh yeah, I am still paying for that”... and then I forget it completely. I think the last Gold Game I activated was 6months or so ago.

To be fair, it’s practically the same with the switch.

Also... Online gaming just... does almost nothing for me anymore. Still like it somewhat in LAN Parties or with friends, but that’s it.