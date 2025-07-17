Persona 5 Gacha Studio Acknowledges Angry Feedback, Promises Response

Persona 5: The Phantom X has faced a sudden barrage of criticism in the wake of its western launch. The team at Black Wings Game Studio was met with backlash after it was announced the gacha game would be accelerating its story rollout to catch up to the original Chinese version, and fans discovered they’d been receiving smaller rewards compared to the Chinese audience. After fans review bombed the game, Atlus and Black Wings Game Studio have released a statement that is non-specific, but says they are taking in all the feedback.

The official Phantom X social media accounts posted an update that didn’t acknowledge the specifics of the “feedback” the team has received, but says it will be elaborating on its plans in a future livestream. This could mean that the game will be rolling back its acceleration plans or adjusting rewards to accommodate the shorter time, or it could mean that the studio will just be explaining the thinking behind the existing decisions further. The statement stops short of saying that it’s doing anything to address the concerns players have raised, instead just acknowledging that it hears the outcry and will be responding to it. The full statement reads as follows:

Thank you for playing P5X.

We have received many comments about the operations of P5X. We take your feedback very seriously, and we will be explaining our future operation plans in the next broadcast. We ask for your patience in the meantime. In addition, we would like to apologize for the ver. 1.1 livestream being delayed. We will announce details regarding the English broadcast for ver. 1.2 ahead of time, so please stay tuned to the official P5X West social media accounts. Thank you for your continued support.

Persona 5: The Phantom X finally came to the west after being out in China for over a year, and while the game has some dedicated players, its early story chapter has become a bit of an inside joke within the community.

