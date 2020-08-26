Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Fall Guys Is The Most Downloaded PlayStation Plus Game Ever

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Fall Guys
Fall GuysPlayStation PlusPSplussonyps4mediatonickotakucore
2
Save
Don’t mind me, reliving past glories.
Don’t mind me, reliving past glories.
Screenshot: Mediatonic

Apparently, if you make a super-fun, incredibly approachable game and release it for free on a popular game console’s online subscription service, tons of people will download it. According to the official PlayStation Twitter, Fall Guys is the best example of this, downloaded more times than any other free game on PS Plus. Cool beans, right?

Advertisement

As I write this I have Fall Guys running on my PlayStation 4, having jumped into the game for a pre-work match earlier this morning, so the PlayStation tweet comes as no surprise.

Advertisement

Congratulations, indeed, Mediatonic. Now get rid of all forms of Tail Tag and you’ll be the greatest game developer of all time as well. 

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Street Fighter V Tournament Organizers Apologize For Playing Fart Noises During Match

Blackface Controversy Splits Cosplay Scene Over League Of Legends Outfit

GDQ’s Sonic 3 & Knuckles Speedrun Taught Me Something I Didn’t Expect

DISCUSSION

expendable-crewman-number-six
Expendable Crewman Number Six

Now get rid of all forms of Tail Tag and Hoopsie Daisy and you’ll be the greatest game developer of all time as well.

FTFY. :)