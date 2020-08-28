Monster Hunter: World's Final Update Adds Fatalis Boss Fight

Screenshot : Capcom

Monster Hunter: World will get its fifth and final major update in October featuring the long-awaited face-off against the powerful black dragon Fatalis.



Capcom delivered the news in a final Developer’s Diary update on the game which laid out the content it will be getting over the next couple of months. Iceborne’s one-year anniversary will kick-off on September 5 with a series of event quest running each week that month alongside a bunch of festivals beginning with the Winter Star and Holiday Joy Fests which are already underway. Then on October 1 the game’s fifth title update will go live, adding a boss fight against Fatalis, and Arch-tempered Velkhana event quest, and new layered armor. To even go hunting for Fatalis, players will first need to have first completed the Iceborne expansion.

So what’s Fatalis’ deal exactly? Well for starters its the main antagonist of the entire series, first introduced as the final boss of the original Monster Hunter back in 2004. In addition to being a giant, bad-ass dragon, Fatalis has also traditionally been a secret boss in later Monster Hunter games, which is why players have been speculating about the Elder dragon’s arrival in Worlds for some time. Fatalis also hates humans. Like, really hates them. It’s a whole thing.

The last developer diary, which went up earlier today, also includes a lot of information about tweaks and balance changes coming to the game in October. You can watch the whole thing here.