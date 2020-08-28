Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Will Have A 60 FPS Mode

Screenshot : Insomniac Games

Insomniac has confirmed today that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will have two different modes, one running in 4k at 30 frames per second and the other mode running in “lower resolution” at 60 frames per second.



The news comes from a Famitsu interview with Insomniac about its upcoming PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank game. In the interview, according to translations, Insomniac explained that players will have the option of running the game in an unspecified lower resolution mode that will run at 60 fps. A similar option will also appear in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, another upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac. That performance mode allows players to run the game in 4k at 60fps, presumably with some of the effects in the game toned down or turned off.

Performance modes in console games are becoming more and more common, with many PS4 and Xbox One games offering various different resolution and framerate options. The recently released Ghost of Tsushima, for example, lets players turn on a performance mode, though that mode just locks the framerate to a solid 30fps by lowering the resolution to 1080p. Other games have offered the ability to turn off the framerate lock entirely , which on more powerful hardware can allow for better performance.



Yesterday, at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event, Sony released a new gameplay demo of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. The demo ran at 30fps in 4k.

