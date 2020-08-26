PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds And Street Fighter V Are September's PlayStation Plus Games

I’m really not a fan of them offering what is available to them on PS Now. Since if you already have PS Now it essentially makes PS Plus pointless and less valuable (except for the fact you have to have it to transfer saves). Especially a month like this month when both games are already on Now.



I mean I can understand them putting games that were on Plus over to Now for people who join Plus after that month and miss out on those games, but doing it the other way around is just a way for Sony to save money while removing value to those customers.