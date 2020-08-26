Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds And Street Fighter V Are September's PlayStation Plus Games

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:playstation plus
playstation plusps pluskotakucoreplaystation
Street Fighter V
Street Fighter V
Image: Capcom

Whether you want to fight with fists or painfully realistic guns, September’s PlayStation Plus games have you covered. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

September’s PS Plus games are:

  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Street Fighter V

Both games are available September 1 to October 5.

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

jaqenhghar8050
Jaqen H'ghar

I’m really not a fan of them offering what is available to them on PS Now. Since if you already have PS Now it essentially makes PS Plus pointless and less valuable(except for the fact you have to have it to transfer saves). Especially a month like this month when both games are already on Now.

I mean I can understand them putting games that were on Plus over to Now for people who join Plus after that month and miss out on those games, but doing it the other way around is just a way for Sony to save money while removing value to those customers.