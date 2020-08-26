Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Report: Microsoft Appoints Halo Veteran To Get Infinite "Back on Track"

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:halo infinite
halo infinitehalo343 studiosmicrosoftxbox series xbungiekotaku core
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Report: Microsoft Appoints iHalo/i Veteran To Get iInfinite/i Back on Track
Image: Microsoft

After a disappointing gameplay reveal—it’s hard making blockbuster games from home!—Halo Infinite has been pushed back to 2021. It’s also now getting some outside help, with a report that Microsoft is parachuting Halo veteran Joseph Staten in to help with development.

Advertisement

As Bloomberg report, Staten—one of the main writers on earlier Halo games at Bungie, and currently at work on a different project at Microsoft—has been brought in alongside “one more senior leader” so as to “provide more expertise to the project”.

It’s pretty late in development to be bringing in new senior leadership, but then this is a very important game for Microsoft seeing as it’s one of the only first-party ways they’re going to be able to distinguish their console from Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5.

Advertisement

That or the game being moved into 2021 means it’s coming out a lot later in 2021 than most people were hoping/expecting.

In addition to writing a lot of early Halo stuff, Staten also directed the cutscenes in Halo 1-3, as well as writing the novel Halo: Contact Harvest.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

GDQ’s Sonic 3 & Knuckles Speedrun Taught Me Something I Didn’t Expect

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Enormous Muscles Sure Help with Cosplay

DISCUSSION

masserectman
The Book of Mormon Freeman

God, I can’t imagine the development hell that this project has gone through.

This feels like Mass Effect: Andromeda when they brought in Mac Walters to fix things up as quickly as possible.