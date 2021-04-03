MLB The Show Coming To Game Pass, LEGO Star Wars Delayed Again, Sony Closing PS3 Store In July, And More

Image : MLB / Sony / TT Games / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

This week on Morning Checkpoint we watch a very rich person forget to pay their bills, learn how valuable your old Pokemon cards might be, find out which games will be free on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold next month, and learn about more delays.



Advertisement

Great Kotaku Stories From The Past Week

Oops, Activision Forgot About The Streisand Effect I can’t fully express how little I care about Call of Duty: Warzone or any leaks thereof. What I do Read more

Oh no, Activision. If you try to hide something online, all you do is make everyone search for it harder.

Someone needs to get auto-pay turned on, pronto!

Another Charizard Card Sells For Over $300,000 Pokémon cards have been having a bit of a boom lately, and nowhere is that more obvious than in… Read more

Advertisement

I regret selling and trading away all my Pokémon cards as a kid. I could be a rich person today! So rich I forget to pay my electric bill.

News From The Past Week

Advertisement

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week