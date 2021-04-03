MLB The Show Coming To Game Pass, LEGO Star Wars Delayed Again, Sony Closing PS3 Store In July, And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we watch a very rich person forget to pay their bills, learn how valuable your old Pokemon cards might be, find out which games will be free on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold next month, and learn about more delays.
Great Kotaku Stories From The Past Week
Oh no, Activision. If you try to hide something online, all you do is make everyone search for it harder.
Someone needs to get auto-pay turned on, pronto!
I regret selling and trading away all my Pokémon cards as a kid. I could be a rich person today! So rich I forget to pay my electric bill.
News From The Past Week
- Someone Spent $660,000 On A Rare Copy Of Super Mario Bros. Because Why Not
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Delayed Again, Dammit
- Sony’s MLB The Show Comes To Xbox Game Pass Day One
- After 22 Years, Cult-Classic PS1 Adventure Mizzurna Falls Is Playable In English
- Shark RPG Maneater Gets Fresh DLC This Summer
- Apple Arcade’s Biggest Expansion Yet Adds 30 New Games Including Fantasian, NBA 2K21, And Oregon Trail
- Watch Dogs: Legion Will Eventually Get 60 FPS Option On Next-Gen Consoles
- The Beautifully Blocky Earth Defense Force: World Brothers Launches Worldwide May 27
- Microsoft Sells Three Bethesdas Worth Of Minecraft Goggles To The U.S. Military
- The Latest Big No Man’s Sky Update Adds Seasonal Expeditions
- Analogue Pocket Shipments Pushed Back To October
- The Elder Scrolls Online Gets Its Next-Gen Glow Up June 8
- Xbox Cloud Gaming Adds A Bunch Of Older Xbox Games
- Here’s April 2021's PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Here’s April 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold
- Apex Legends Skins Delayed After Company Changes Its Name Mid-Promotion
- Police Arrest Members Of “World’s Biggest” Video Game Cheat Company, Seize Luxury Cars
- Activision Blizzard Hires Former Trump Administration Member Once Decried As ‘Bully’
- Nike Suing Over Lil Nas X’s “Satan” Sneakers
DISCUSSION