Here's April 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

Despite recent changes to Xbox Live (or at least its name), April’s Games with Gold are here (whew!). As ever, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.
Xbox X|S and Xbox One
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (April 1-30)
- Truck Racing Championship (April 16-May 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)
- Dark Void (April 1-15)
- Hard Corps: Uprising (April 16-30)
DISCUSSION
They should just offer a free month of game pass and be done with it. Other than Hard Corps: Uprising, everything else is a pass.