Here's April 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

Image : Xbox

Despite recent changes to Xbox Live (or at least its name), April’s Games with Gold are here (whew!). As ever, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.



April’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox X|S and Xbox One

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (April 1-30)

Truck Racing Championship (April 16-May 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)