Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Here's April 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
3
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s April 2021&#39;s Xbox Live Games With Gold
Image: Xbox

Despite recent changes to Xbox Live (or at least its name), April’s Games with Gold are here (whew!). As ever, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Advertisement

April’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox X|S and Xbox One

  • Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (April 1-30)
  • Truck Racing Championship (April 16-May 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)

  • Dark Void (April 1-15)
  • Hard Corps: Uprising (April 16-30)
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

remytronprime
Remytron_Prime

They should just offer a free month of game pass and be done with it. Other than Hard Corps: Uprising, everything else is a pass. 