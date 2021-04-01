Shark RPG Maneater Gets Fresh DLC This Summer

Image : Tripwire Interactive

Chris Parnell reprises his role as investigative journalist Trip Westhaven and players reprise their role as Big Honkin’ Shark in Maneater: Truth Quest, a fresh batch of conspiracy-driven downloadable content coming to PlayStations, Xboxen, and PC this summer.

From a press release I’ve read through a half-dozen times, because Tripwire Interactive thought it would be funny to announce real news on April 1, the $14.99 Maneater: Truth Quest DLC is basically two fresh episodes of the Maneater meta TV show. In these, Trip Westhaven, driven to the brink of madness, explores the mysteries surrounding Port Clovis and its unnaturally-evolved wildlife while the player, a prime example of said wildlife, does fun things like eating the military.

Here’s a list of what’s new in the downloadable content. I’ve highlighted my favorites.

New Evolution Set

Maximum level cap increased to 40

Five new organ evolutions with one additional organ slot unlocked at level 40

Maximum shark size increased

New Wildlife

New “Uber” Apex Predator

New evolved hunt creatures

New Military Forces for Bounty Hunter System

Military land forces will launch attacks from beaches and fortifications

Helicopters will hunt by air

Five new Bounty Bosses

New weapons and vehicles for military Bounty Hunters

New Objective Types

Failure to Communicate: Tail-whip objects to destroy the target objective

Tail-whip objects to destroy the target objective Time Trial: Swim through the rings before time runs out!

Nothing like new organs and helicopters that hunt by air instead of via ground or water. Expect all that and probably more when Maneater: Truth Quest arrives sometime during the summer months.