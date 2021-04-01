Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Watch Dogs: Legion Will Eventually Get 60 FPS Option On Next-Gen Consoles

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Save
Alerts
Wipe that paint outta your eyes, 60 fps is on the way.
Wipe that paint outta your eyes, 60 fps is on the way.
Image: Ubisoft

During a recent “ask me anything” session on Reddit, Watch Dogs: Legion live producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan said that Ubisoft is working on adding a higher framerate option to the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Advertisement

“60 fps for next-gen consoles is in development, and we’ll announce the exact release dates with our future [title updates],” Thillainathan told fans earlier today, a detail that was eventually shared by the game’s official Twitter account.

Unlike many of its contemporaries, Watch Dogs: Legion didn’t launch with a mode that focused on framerate rather than graphical fidelity. Eurogamer reported at the time that configuration files in the PC version indicated 60 frames-per-second gameplay was once in the cards for next-gen consoles despite not making it into the final releases for unknown reasons.

The latest Watch Dogs: Legion roadmap, which covers updates from late April to August 2021, makes no mention of a framerate patch, so players may have to wait until the fall or later for that sweet, buttery-smooth gameplay. Maybe they’ll surprise us, though.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION