News

Another Charizard Card Sells For Over $300,000

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Image: Pokémon / PWCC Auctions

Pokémon cards have been having a bit of a boom lately, and nowhere is that more obvious than in auctions for the holographic Charizard card that acted as the base set’s crown jewel in 1999. A third card featuring the fire lizard recently sold for over $300,000.

The eBay auction, which closed Sunday evening, started at just $9.99 before ballooning to $311,800 over the course of 124 bids.

Why so much? First, it’s possibly the highest quality version of the card that’s been made public, earning a “virtually perfect” rating of 10 GEM MINT from trading card grading service Professional Sports Authenticator. Second, it’s what’s known as a “shadowless” card, meaning it’s from a first-edition printing that didn’t include a drop shadow behind the artwork box.

In short: this is one of the rarest, most pristine Pokémon cards in the world.

Surprisingly, this sale is a little low compared to previous auctions of the same card. In December 2020, two similarly graded cards sold for $350,100 and $369,000. Other notable, recent auctions include a Pikachu Illustrator, a limited card awarded to Japanese contest winners in the late ‘90s, going for $250,000 in July 2020. A unique test print Blastoise with a blank backside also auctioned for $360,000 earlier this year.

As buyer information for these types of auctions remains private, it’s hard to tell if the people buying these cards are just long-time fans like rapper Logic or, as is common in the world of classic art, wealthy elites trying to hide their money in nostalgic collectibles.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION