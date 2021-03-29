Sony Closing PlayStation Store On PS3, Vita, And PSP This Summer

Image : Sony / Kotaku

Sony has confirmed today that the PSN digital stores on PlayStation 3 and PSP will be closing on July 2. The PS Vita store will also shut down on August 27. Players will still be able to download games after the stores shut down.



Today, Sony updated the important notice section of its official site with information about the upcoming shutdowns. While the stores will be closed later in the year, Sony explained that players will still be able to redownload content that they own after the shutdown date. Folks will also still be able to redeem PS Plus and game vouchers, though wallet vouchers will no longer work on these stores after they close.

The specific features players will no longer be able to access after July 2 and August 27 are listed below:

You will no longer be able to purchase PS3, PS Vita, and PSP digital content, including games and video content.

You will no longer be able to make in-game purchases through games on PS3, PS Vita, and PSP.

You will no longer be able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers (e.g. gift cards) on PS3, PS Vita, or PSP devices once PlayStation Store and purchase functionality for these devices close. Your PSN wallet funds will remain in your PSN account, but you will only be able to use your wallet funds to purchase PS4 and PS5 products on PlayStation Store on the web, PlayStation App, or on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Last week, The Gamer reported that Sony was planning to shutter digital stores on older consoles. And last year Sony began removing PS3, Vita, and PSP content from the new PSN web store. Soon, even if you own the original consoles, you won’t be able to buy older digital games. For games that were only released on PS3 digitally, these upcoming closures will make those titles harder to play moving forward.

