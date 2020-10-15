Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Revamped PlayStation Store Ditches PS3, Vita, PSP Content

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:PlayStation Store
PlayStation StorePlayStation 4PlayStation 3PlayStation VitaPlayStation PortablePS4PS3VitaPSPSonyKotaku Core
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Revamped PlayStation Store Ditches PS3, Vita, PSP Content
Image: Sony

An email being sent to PlayStation users today announced that Sony will be introducing a new PlayStation Store on web and mobile later this month. The benefits are unclear, but several features will be removed, including the ability to buy legacy content and build a personal wishlist.

Advertisement

Starting on October 21, the new PlayStation Store will begin to remove PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation Portable games and add-ons along with apps, themes, and avatars for those platforms. Both the web and mobile versions of the store should complete this process by October 28, after which customers will need to access the PlayStation Store directly through those legacy consoles to make purchases.

Wishlists, which allow users to save games for future purchase, are also being phased out.

Advertisement

As development focus shifted to the PlayStation 4, optimizing the PlayStation Store experience on previous platforms apparently became less of a priority. And with the PlayStation Portable losing access to its built-in store in 2016—and now even the ever-useful web-based version—PSP users will need to purchase content for their handhelds through either a PS3 or Vita, the latter of which only makes a subset of PSP content available.

I recently had a hell of a time buying Demon’s Souls due to the atrocious, juddery performance of the PlayStation 3’s store app, and while that’s certainly anecdotal, it’s a shame to know I’m now stuck with that experience if I should wish to buy further PS3 content.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Sony Says It Isn't Spying On Your PlayStation Parties

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

There'll Be 31 Xbox Series X/S Optimized Games On Day One

The Most Fun I've Had In Avengers In Weeks Is This Chair

DISCUSSION

genejacket
Gene Jacket

I get ditching PS3/PSP/Vita stuff at this point, but getting rid of the Wishlist straight up sucks and doesn’t make any sense.