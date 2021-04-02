Sony's MLB The Show Comes To Xbox Game Pass Day One

MLB The Show 21, a game published by PlayStation maker Sony, will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox announced today.



Advertisement

“We’re delighted to announce that MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one and will be available on April 20 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for Ultimate members,” Jamie Leece, MLB Senior Vice President, Games & VR wrote on the Xbox blog. “Both MLB The Show 21 Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Standard Editions will be included with Xbox Game Pass so members will be able to play the best version of the game regardless of which console they’re on.”

We already knew MLB 21 would be on Xbox, but it’s a surprise to see it launching on the console’s subscription service, which has been seeing an influx of high-profile games and day one launches. MLB’s developer, San Diego Studio, is a Sony first-party studio, and the game itself is published by Sony Interactive. MLB The Show 21 is the first of the series to come to Xbox, and making the leap straight to Game Pass sure is a...well, insert shocking and meaningful baseball metaphor here.