Fallout 76, One Year Later

Bethesda launched Fallout 76 one year ago today, and almost everything that could go wrong did. And yet 12 months later it’s still around, still getting updates, and full of players who remain willing to pour their best and most creative energies into trying to make it an interesting and wondrous place.



It’s been a long road up to this point, though, and the end of it feels too far away to comprehend. Here’s a look at everything that happened to get Fallout 76 to this point.

Advertisement

Before the Fallout 76 beta even starts, Bethesda tries to set expectations , warning of bugs and other potential issues . “Given what we’re doing with 76, we know we’re opening everyone up to all new spectacular issues none of us have encountered,” the company said in a letter to players.

. “Given what we’re doing with 76, we know we’re opening everyone up to all new spectacular issues none of us have encountered,” the company said in a letter to players. The beta starts on October 23 , and there are indeed problems, ranging from the sorts of glitches entire game files being deleted

, and there are indeed problems, ranging from In early November, before Fallout 76 is officially released, Bethesda announces that it is already looking to address a number of problems and complaints, including increasing the size of players stashes

Fallout 76 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 14. People are critical of its uneven performance and the loneliness of its world , which is devoid of traditional non-player characters. To make up for this, some players start role-playing as NPCs themselves, offering newcomers extra supplies and toasting them with beers

, which is devoid of traditional non-player characters. To make up for this, some players start role-playing as NPCs themselves, People who ordered the $200 limited Power Armor edition end up getting a cheap nylon duffel bag instead of the canvas one that had been advertised. This leads to a number of complaints on social media from angry players, with Bethesda support representatives saying the change was due to last-minute material shortages.

of the canvas one that had been advertised. This leads to a number of complaints on social media from angry players, with Bethesda support representatives saying the change was due to last-minute material shortages. Within the first week, players figure out how to solve the game’s nuclear launch code system with a brute force algorithm

Fallout 76 gets its first post-launch patch on November 19 to address bugs and improve stability, but enough problems remain that it still occasionally feels broken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And that’s where Fallout 76 currently stands. The update that might have turned it into the more single-player centric RPG many wanted has been delayed, and some parts of the community have been split apart, divided on Bethesda’s approach to monetization. The company was certainly right about one thing though: rebuilding Appalachia after the bombs fell was never going to be easy.

