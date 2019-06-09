E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

After admitting on stage that Fallout 76's first year hasn’t exactly been great, Bethesda is trying again with some big changes for the game going forwards.



The Wastelanders update will add new weapons and gear, an ongoing main questline and the addition of human NPCs to the world.



The update is coming later this year.

In addition to Wastelanders, there’s also a Battle Royale mode coming to the game. 52 players will be doing battle for the position of Overseer of the vault.

Wastelanders, and other updates, will all be free.