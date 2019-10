Aside from playing, some Fallout 76 players have spent the last few days working on a project where they recreate famous album covers using the game’s photo mode . And they’ve done a pretty good job!



Originally starting on the @ArtF76 twitter account, it’s since moved over to the hashtag #F76AlbumCovers. Here are some of the highlights:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most of those have been able to use existing Fallout 76 assets to get pretty close! Sometimes, though, you gotta improvise: