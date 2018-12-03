Of all the things Fallout 76 has got wrong, a switcheroo on a collector’s edition bag has proved to be one of the most contentious. In an attempt to make that right, Bethesda is now going to send folks a proper canvas bag—presumably like the ones originally advertised—as a replacement for the plastic junk.



If you’re new to this saga, as part of a $200 Collector’s Edition for Fallout 76, Bethesda promised fans they’d be getting a military-style canvas bag as part of the deal. Instead, and with no warning, people were sent a very cheap nylon bag.

In response to fan outcry over the move, Bethesda tweeted this earlier today:

I can’t believe this game is such a mess that I’ve had to write two stories about a plastic bag.

