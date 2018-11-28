The $200 Power Armor edition of Fallout 76 promised fans a load of stuff, including what looked like a very nice canvas bag. Which they didn’t end up getting, because between announcing the bundle and shipping it Bethesda pulled a lil’ switcheroo.



Up top is the military-style canvas bag as it was promised (and as it’s still advertised on sites like Amazon):

And here’s what has been sent out to fans:

Oh dear.

Cost and production issues happen all the time with collector’s editions, ranging from things breaking to figures not turning out as expected to components straight up disappearing.

What’s causing problems here—and lots of people are very unhappy about this—is probably two things. The first is that this game itself isn’t very good, which would compound a lot of folk’s disappointment.

Second, though, is Bethesda’s response. Fans complaining about the switch are getting responses like this:

So Bethesda knew they were changing the bag, said nothing, offered nothing, released the game, and now that fans are complaining that they aren’t getting what was advertised and what they paid for, are getting an email that literally says “we hope this doesn’t prevent you from enjoying what we feel is one of our best collector’s editions”.

That’s on top of the fact that the Power Armor edition of the game was delayed, to the point where Bethesda had to email out codes for customers so they could get playing the game while they waited for their giant boxes to arrive.

This game is a mess.