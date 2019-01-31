GameStop are running a promotion in Germany, Austria and Switzerland where anyone buying a used PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller gets a free copy of the online shooter.



It’s not even a used copy. It’s a brand new copy of the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, and all you need to do is buy a used, official controller from either system.

Fallout 76 was originally retailing for €70 (it’s now been slashed to €30), while a new DualShock 4 is €53, so used ones are obviously cheaper.

GameStop aren’t the only German retailer having trouble moving the game, either; the big electronics chain Saturn are also giving copies of the game away with the Fallout 76 Xbox One bundle. Meaning you’d get an Xbox One, a copy of Fallout 76 and then...another copy of Fallout 76.

I’ve linked the retailer’s bundle offer above there, but it’s funnier if you can see it: