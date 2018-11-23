One Fallout 76 player just found out the hard way that immortality is very boring. Cue up Queen’s “Who Wants To Live Forever,” because this story, as recounted by a user who goes by Brogadyn on the Fallout 76 subreddit, deserves a tragic soundtrack.

No matter what Brogadyn does, their Fallout 76 character will not die. They’ve tried “a nuke blast to the face,” but no dice. Also “drowning has been tried,” but to no avail. Nothing can kill them. Standing in the fissure near Whitespring would take out anyone else, but Brogadyn can relax in it like it’s a warm bath.

Other Redditors have responded to tell Brogadyn to embrace the godlike status and perhaps even become a superhero who helps out other players with their troubles. But Brogadyn never wanted to be special.

“My character is currently nearly level 100, and just hit the cap limit,” Brogadyn wrote. “So what the heck am I supposed to do besides actually starting to make all content in the game trivial? I’m really frustrated and I have no idea what I’m supposed to do.”

This isn’t a situation like Peter Molyneux’s Godus where one player has been intentionally blessed with powers above and beyond everyone else. Brogadyn’s fate seems to be the result of a bug. Luckily, it’s a bug that developer Bethesda seems open to fixing; one staffer responded to Brogadyn’s plea for help. With any luck, this god’s reign will soon come to an end.