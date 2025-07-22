Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyTerms of Use
© 2025 KOTAKU USA LLC
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

New Hellraiser Game Has An Even Gnarlier Version Of The Trailer You Won't Find On YouTube

The single-player horror game is coming from Space Marine 2 maker Saber Interactive

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A guy with lots of nails in his face appears on screen.
Screenshot: Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive spent the last week teasing a big announcement, and now it’s finally been revealed: Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival. The first proper, single-player adaptation of the famous horror franchise showcases the return of Pinhead actor Doug Bradley and includes a red-band version of the trailer you won’t find on YouTube.

Suggested Reading

New Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Bundle Will Save You Some Extra Money
Everything We Saw At Today's Pokémon Presents Showcase
Can Fantastic Four Bear The Galactus-Sized Weight Of The MCU’s Course Correction?
Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

New Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Bundle Will Save You Some Extra Money
Everything We Saw At Today's Pokémon Presents Showcase
Can Fantastic Four Bear The Galactus-Sized Weight Of The MCU’s Course Correction?
Ring Psychology: Understanding The 6 Phases Of A Wrestling Match Through Heel Era John Cena
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to save his girlfriend from a hellish abyss,” reads the official description for Hellraiser. “Playing as Aidan, you will harness the box’s infernal abilities in order to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and his Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will become a legend, even in Hell.”

Advertisement

Related Content

All That Stranger Things Stuff In Dead By Daylight Is About To Vanish
New Facebook Tech Will Encourage People To Use Their Phones In Movie Theaters

Related Content

All That Stranger Things Stuff In Dead By Daylight Is About To Vanish
New Facebook Tech Will Encourage People To Use Their Phones In Movie Theaters

Horror makes me queasy, and I’ve never been able to sit through an entire Hellraiser movie before. So, it didn’t take much for the game’s first official trailer to gross me out. But the real Hellraiser: Revival trailer is actually only hosted on the game’s website. It does not hold back. I can’t embed that one, though, so here’s the YouTube version:

It shows Aiden and his unnamed girlfriend having sex before she solves the puzzle box, summons the Cenobites, and is subsequently ripped apart by chains as the extra-dimensional, sadomasochistic cult is wont to do. Taking the women in refrigerators trope to new hellish depths, we then get a quick sizzle reel of Aiden using melee weapons to beat the crap out of various monstrosities. No release date was teased, but it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Advertisement

Saber Interactive is making Hellraiser: Revival with Boss Team Games, who it previously collaborated with for Evil Dead: The Game. However, that adaptation, which featured the return of Bruce Campbell but faced mixed reviews over its lack of content, was primarily an asymmetric multiplayer game. Hellraiser: Revival looking like a traditional first-person action adventure should be a lot more reassuring to fans who want another story in that universe rather than another knock-off of Dead by Daylight.

Advertisement

Saber Interactive confirms this is a brand-new Hellraiser story within the established canon. The most recent film was the 2022 reboot directed by David Bruckner. While no sequel has been announced, one is reportedly in the works.

Advertisement

.