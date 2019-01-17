Screenshot: Kotaku (Fallout 76)

Fallout 76 is getting less broken every day. Bethesda said in today’s “Inside the Vault” post that in the last week alone it’s fixed 150 bugs, with more fixes coming in the future. Two problems Bethesda is still working on, it says, are unbalanced end-game weapons and cheating.

“We want Fallout 76 to be a happy and healthy world for all players, and we know that there are concerns with players finding and abusing exploits,” the company wrote. “We’re working hard to find, fix, and address these as they show up.” The concerns Bethesda is referring to have to do with glitches that for the greater part of December and January made it possible for players to duplicate their items. While the doors to these loopholes have now been closed, a window to a new one has opened. Specifically, players recently discovered a “developer’s room” in the game that houses copies of every item.

Bethesda said in a statement to Eurogamer earlier today that the room can only be reached on PC by using cheat programs, and that it’s currently banning players found to be carrying around test items from the hidden room that aren’t currently available in normal part of the game.

“We want you to know that we take these exploits and those abusing them VERY seriously,” the post reads. “Once identified, we work very closely with our Support team to remove problem players that are abusing these exploits - whether that’s the duping exploits or those using cheat apps or mods to access areas in-game that are otherwise inaccessible (and unintended) for players in the game world.”

While the company didn’t specify a particular fix for illicitly obtained items already out in the wild, a lot of them tend to be guns equipped with the Two-Shot Legendary Mod, which Bethesda announced will be getting nerfed in Patch 5, which is expected to release before the end of the month. In that update, the additional damage provided by the mod will be reduced from 100% to 25%. It’s a massive change for that particular mod, which is nice to see. At the same time, the patch will leave the Explosive damage mod, which players often combine with Two-Shot, untouched.

Advertisement

As a result, it’s unclear how much the next patch will actually end up affecting the overall balance of power in Fallout 76, something that’s been a concern among players for a while now. It’s become more pronounced recently as some high level players have turned away from the lackluster PVE end game to griefing in PVP. Some players have requested that Bethesda simply separate the game out into two sets of servers for PVE and PVP.

Instead, Bethesda announced that an upcoming new mode for the game will basically use the existing PVP system found in the main game but with all of the rules of engagement stripped away. It sounds basically like a mode devoted entirely to the hellscapes of Rust and other online survival games. In effect, players will have the choice between PVP-lite and hardcore PVP, but no 100% pacifist option. More information about the upcoming mode is supposed to be revealed next week. For now though, it seems like anyone looking for new end-game content free from griefing will have to wait a bit longer.