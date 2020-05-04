Battlefront II, From Launch To Its Final Update

Image : Lucasfilm/EA

The last X-Wing has left the station and the Death Star is shutting down: Star Wars Battlefront II will no longer receive big content updates. While the servers will remain up, the game will not be supported in a major way by Dice or EA moving forward. Released back in November 2017, Battlefront II has had a controversial and rocky life. But after years of updates, patches, and fixes, it became a game that players enjoyed. Eventually.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at how things went for Battlefront II from launch all the way up to earlier this month.

2017

Advertisement

Screenshot : Lucasfilm/EA

“[Battlefront II is also]... a testament to some of the most insidious and predatory design decisions of recent years, crushing the excitement under a mountain of poor decisions. Battlefront II had the easiest job in the world: deliver a multiplayer Star Wars game and improve upon a hyped predecessor that under-delivered. Unfortunately, the game delivered at launch—perpetually couched with the fact that EA could change its economy and patch its systems and fix so many of these problems—manages to fuck that up.”

Advertisement

Screenshot : Lucasfilm/EA

2018

Advertisement

Screenshot : Lucasfilm/EA

Advertisement

Screenshot : Lucasfilm/EA

2019

Advertisement

Screenshot : Lucasfilm/EA

After first getting their hopes dashed in 2018 when it was announced there were no plans to bring Droidekas to Battlefront II, the droids were added in June. Players loved them and almost instantly began doing wild and cool tricks with the new robots. It was also another example

Players loved them and almost instantly began doing wild and cool tricks with the new robots. During that same month, at a UK Parliament hearing about gaming and loot boxes, a representative from EA claimed that their games don’t contain loot boxes, but instead “surprise mechanics” and that these are “ quite ethical. ” The phrase “surprise mechanics” quickly became a meme.

The phrase “surprise mechanics” quickly became a meme. Later in September, Dice added the long-awaited Clone Commandos to Battlefront II. These popular troops became fan favorites after starring in the Republic Commando game back in the early 2000s. The new Commandos were tough and were a lot of fun to use in combat. Instant Action mode

These popular troops became fan favorites after starring in the Republic Commando game back in the early 2000s. In December, just in time for the release of The Rise Of Skywalker, Dice updated the game and added some new content that tied in into the latest film. The new content was well received

Advertisement

2020

The loveable droid BB-8 and their evil counterpart BB-9E were added to the game in an early February update . The droids popped up in a lot of online clips, as they were shockingly powerful combatants who could take down the likes of Darth Vader and Obi-Wan.

. The droids popped up in a lot of online clips, as they were shockingly powerful combatants who Later in February another loveable character was added: A playable Ewok class. While Ewoks had been playable before in the Ewok Hunt mode, they were now selectable on certain maps during other standard game modes. Their short height and speed made them deadly and dangerous foes.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Lucasfilm/EA

March of this year saw the global COVID-19 pandemic hit large parts of the world in a big way. In response, many countries began going into temporary lockdowns, forcing many folks to stay home for weeks. To help make the lockdown a little easier, EA and Dice offered double XP to Battlefront II players stuck at home.

Also in March, Baby Yoda appeared in Battlefront II thanks to a talented modder .

In April, nearly three years after Battlefront II first blew up the controversy around loot crates , the ESRB announced that all ratings on video games will now say if a game contains loot boxes .

nearly three years after Battlefront II first blew up the controversy around loot crates The massive Scarif update, originally planned for a March release was delayed until late April. However, when it finally arrived, fans enjoyed it. This update would also end up being the game’s last massive content release.

Advertisement

And like that, after many years of free updates, patches and events, Battlefront II will no longer be updated. While fans will continue to play the game for years to come, Dice and EA will move on to different, new games.



Advertisement

In 2020, with countless updates and fan-favorite maps and characters added, Battlefront II has evolved into something far different than it was in 2017. Across Reddit and Twitter, diehard fans are saddened to hear the game will no longer be updated with big new maps or weapons. For some, it felt like the game had really become something great. Many don’t want support to end, with some offering to pay for future DLC. From its troubled launch to its latest changes, Battlefront II shows how live games can be terrible messes that fans hate and wonderful things that grow better over years of updates and support.