Star Wars: Battlefront II came out 17 months ago. In all the time since, Yoda hasn’t been able to block attacks with his lightsaber. Luke Skywalker was able to block. Obi-Wan Kenobi was able to block. But not the Jedi master who taught them. Until now.

Today’s Battlefront II update adds a new costume for Princess Leia, as well as the Wookie homeworld of Kashyyyk to Capital Supremacy mode. Last but not least, the update adds the much-requested ability for Yoda to clash more effectively with lightsaber weilding foes. Darth Maul, who also couldn’t block previously, has now been blessed with this new power too.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: HAPAX-Angelz (Reddit)

“After much discussion and tweaking, as well as a healthy amount of player feedback, we’ve added blocking for Yoda and Darth Maul!” EA community manager Jay Ingram wrote on the Battlefront II forum. “Yoda still has the ability to absorb blaster bolts and lightning, but he’ll use his lightsaber to defend against lightsaber attacks. Darth Maul will use his lightsaber for both.”



This has been a topic of much debate for some time among Battlefront II players, with many wondering why Yoda was limited to blocking energy attacks using the force, rather than being able to parry incoming lightsaber attacks as well.

Advertisement

“Blocking is a STANDARD for lightsaber heroes,” wrote user Kwamster9000 in a February post on the Battlefront II forum. “This is the first Star Wars game I’ve ever played or heard of where someone in the game with a lightsaber couldn’t block. It makes no sense.”

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Szaby59 (Reddit)

Other players wondered if not allowing Yoda or Darth Maul to block was simply the price of the game’s attempt to make each hero play in a unique way. Darth Maul doesn’t lose stamina, allowing him to be extra aggressive, while Yoda’s acrobatics and ability to absorb energy and reflect it back can make him devastating in all sorts of situations.



Advertisement

In the end, though, the developers at DICE relented; they actually hinted late last month that no-block Yoda was being reconsidered. While some players are now worried that Yoda’s newfound abilities will make him overpowered (the latest patch also buffed little green legs to help him jump higher), at least he can now fence like a proper Jedi.